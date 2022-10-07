GENEVA — The Dove Block Project, a community arts center in downtown Geneva and former studio of celebrated American artist Arthur Dove, has received a grant of $10,000 from the Lloyd E. Klos Fund at Rochester Area Community Foundation to undertake significant renovation work in the arts center’s historic 1878 building.
“The Community Foundation grant will allow us to clean and seal the exposed brick walls in all three bays of the space,” said Kathryn Vaughn, co-chair of The Dove Block Project Board of Directors. “The walls are original to the building—significantly, they are constructed of brick made by Arthur Dove’s father and built by him to the designs of architect Andrew Jackson Warner.”
The brick walls will be preserved with proper cleaning and sealing in order to display art and maintain healthy environmental standards. Further, preservation will allow The Dove to leave the brick exposed, showcasing an important part of the building’s history while making the walls useful for a range of programming purposes.
Following renovation of the walls, The Dove will install gallery quality picture hanging rails in all three ground-floor exhibit spaces. The rails will preserve the integrity of the newly renovated brick and plaster walls and support the arts center’s mission to display two-dimensional art of various media.
The Dove also has received a donation of track lighting from Matt Shumway of M&M Electric Surplus, which will be installed in all three bays of the arts center. The professional lighting will enhance exhibitions and workshops.
While this work is underway, The Dove will be closed to the public Oct. 24 to Nov. 11, 2022. A grand reopening is scheduled for 4-6 p.m. Nov. 12 with the opening reception for “Through Two Inches of Seneca Lake: The Paintings of Cherry Rahn.”
“We invite the community to come by and check out our new look,” said Gabriella D’Angelo, co-chair of The Dove Block Project Board of Directors. “We are excited that The Dove will be ready for a very full year of upcoming programming. Follow our website and social media to stay up to date and please join us for an exhibit, workshop, or special event.”