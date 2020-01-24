GENEVA — The Smith Opera House will host an open house at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28 or 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29 inside the theater lobby at 82 Seneca St.
Volunteer activities include ushering, ticket scanning, selling concession items and bar beverages, distributing marketing materials, helping with special projects, and more. The benefits of volunteering include the opportunity to earn comp seats for live events and to see some of the show or movie while working a shift. All ages and abilities are welcome at this free event.
“Volunteering at The Smith is a wonderful opportunity to try something new, meet new people, impact the community, and be a part of the rich history of the Smith Opera House,” said Volunteer Coordinator Sharon Caito.
Take it from Greg Peck, Smith volunteer. He said, “I have been a Smith volunteer since June 2016. I volunteer at The Smith because it is essential that our community experience cultural diversity through the arts...I take pride in volunteering at The Smith, and I encourage others to contribute.”
To learn more, or to tell us how you’d like to be involved, call (315) 781-5483 or email Caito at scaito@thesmith.org.