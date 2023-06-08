GENEVA — Theatre444 is welcoming actors to embrace an opportunity to perform in a new work this summer, “Alice by Heart!”
From the Tony and Grammy award-winning creators of “Spring Awakening,” Steven Sater, and Duncan Sheik, and co-written by Jessie Nelson (“Waitress”), Alice by Heart is a touching musical entangled with Alice’s madcap Adventures in Wonderland.
In the rubble of the London Blitz of World War II, Alice Spencer’s budding life is turned upside down, and she and her dying friend Alfred are forced to take shelter in an underground tube station. When the ailing Alfred is quarantined, Alice encourages him to escape with her into their cherished book and journey down the rabbit hole to Wonderland. As they travel through the tale, Alice by Heart explores the poignancy of first love, coming to terms with loss, and finding the courage to move forward. This world-premiere musical encourages us all to celebrate the transformational power of the imagination, even in the harshest of times.
Theatre444 is seeking 10-12 actors 18 and older, and two actors ages 6-10. The show is Sept. 12-23. Auditions are June 19 or 20 at St. Michael’s Church, 98 Genesee St., Geneva. Those interested should prepare 32 bars of a contemporary musical theater song. A pianist will be provided, or bring recorded music.
Sign up for an audition at www.theatre444.com (you must be vaccinated to be cast in this production).
“Alice by Heart” is currently a restricted title; however, special permission from the authors has been given to Theatre444 to perform for the Rochester Fringe Festival.
Award-winning artistic director Pam Rapoza and vocal director Meredith Beckley lead this production. They are assisted by technical director Garrett Coons, lighting designer RJ Rapoza, costume designer Kristen Mackay, and choreographer Alaina Olivieri. Stage managers Owen Wawrzaszek and Rene Johnson round out the team.
For more information on Theatre444, visit www.theatre444.com.