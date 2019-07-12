SAVANNAH — There are still spaces available for Montezuma Audubon Center’s summer camps.
Children ages 11 to 15 will explore the birds, other wildlife and habitats around the 50,000-acre Montezuma Wetlands Complex through fun, interactive and educational day camps that run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Space is limited and registration is required. For more information, call (315) 365-3588 or email montezuma@audubon.org. To download summer camp registration forms, visit http://ny.audubon.org/montezuma.
Bowhunter and Trapper Summer Camp July 15 to 19
Bowhunter and Trapper Summer Camp participants will learn from state Department of Environmental conservation officers and Audubon educators to earn their bowhunter and trapper education certificates through hands-on learning and outdoor experiences. Activities will include trail camera monitoring, a trip to Heritage Outdoor Sports for target practice, canoeing around muskrat habitats, and field dressing lessons. Campers will be given the course manuals and workbooks prior to camp. Fee: $150
Fisheries Camp July 22 to 26
Fisheries Camp participants will learn from state Department of Environmental Conservation biologists about safe fishing practices through hands-on and fun experiences while fishing for trout, panfish, bass and more around the Finger Lakes Region. Activities will include a trip to Powder Mills Park, canoeing around the Montezuma Wetlands Complex, invasive species management projects, fly fishing demonstrations and a trip to Savannah Dhu. Fee: $150
Montezuma Unplugged Camp Aug. 5 to 9
Montezuma Unplugged Camp participants will leave their electronics at home and explore the Montezuma Wetlands Complex’s habitats and wildlife through hiking, canoeing, navigating and other outdoor activities. Montezuma is one of the largest and most important conservation projects in the Northeast United States. Audubon educators will lead participants around the Complex’s forests, wetlands, grasslands, waterways, and the birds, mammals, reptiles and amphibians that thrive here. Fee: $150
The Montezuma Audubon Center is at 2295 Route 89, Savannah; just 10 minutes north of the Montezuma National Wildlife Refuge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.