GENEVA — Jan Regan, Geneva city councilor in the Third Ward, will hold a Town Hall-style meeting for residents of her ward on Tuesday, June 29, from 5:30-7 p.m. under the large tent at the Geneva Community Center, 160 Carter Road, Geneva.
Residents are encouraged to bring their questions and topics for discussion.
“I am happy to continue these sessions with COVID restrictions lightening up and the weather warming,” Regan said. “Special thanks to the Geneva Community Center where the tent will allow us to gather rain or shine.”
Regan respectfully requests that only residents of her ward attend the meeting to better facilitate discussion among Third Ward neighbors.
She can be reached at jregan@geneva.ny.us.