CANANDAIGUA — In partnership with Finger Lakes Community College, UR Medicine Thompson Health is offering a five-week training course for individuals interested in becoming certified nursing assistants (CNAs) at the M.M. Ewing Continuing Care Center.
Classes start Tuesday, June 16, and students will participate from home, using a desktop or laptop computer with a video camera. The classes are full-time, primarily from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. Attendance is mandatory.
Thompson Health covers the full tuition, and participants each receive a lump sum of $1,800 while taking the class. They are hired into a CNA position at M.M. Ewing, a 178-bed skilled nursing facility. The position will most likely be part-time, on a specific unit, and will include weekends and holidays.
After academic and clinical training is complete, course participants are scheduled to take the New York state CNA examination. Upon successful completion of the certification exam, participants are assigned an hourly rate and go through an additional three-week clinical orientation, with preceptors on their specific units.
All participants must agree to remain employed by the M.M. Ewing Continuing Care Center — in a full- or part-time position — for at least one year from certification.
For more details and to apply for the course, visit www.ThompsonHealth.com/Careers and search “Employment Opportunities.”