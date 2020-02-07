CANANDAIGUA — Excellus BlueCross BlueShield recently selected F.F. Thompson Hospital as a Blue Distinction Center for Knee and Hip Replacement, part of the Blue Distinction Specialty Care program.
Blue Distinction Centers are nationally designated healthcare facilities shown to deliver improved patient safety and better health outcomes, based on objective measures developed by Blue Cross and Blue Shield companies with input from the medical community.
Hospitals designated as Blue Distinction Centers for Knee and Hip Replacement demonstrate expertise in total knee and total hip replacement surgeries, resulting in fewer patient complications and hospital readmissions. Designated hospitals must also maintain national accreditation. In addition to meeting these quality thresholds, hospitals designated as Blue Distinction Centers+ are, on average, 20 percent more cost-efficient for these services compared to other hospitals.
“Thompson is proud to be recognized for meeting the rigorous selection criteria for knee and hip replacements set by the Blue Distinction Specialty Care program,” said President/CEO Michael F. Stapleton, Jr. “Quality is of the utmost importance to us. This designation serves as a point of pride for our staff and further confirmation, for our community, that our patients can have confidence in the care they will receive from Thompson when undergoing these surgeries.”
F.F. Thompson Hospital, which has 113 beds and is part of UR Medicine, in 2015 received Certificates of Distinction for both hip and knee replacements from the Joint Commission, the nation’s premier healthcare quality improvement and accrediting body. Both certificates were renewed in 2019. The hospital’s Rehabilitation Services Outpatient Department has the Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Orthopedic Rehabilitation Certification.
For more information about the Blue Distinction Specialty Care program and for a complete listing of the designated facilities, visit www.bcbs.com/bluedistinction.