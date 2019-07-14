CANANDAIGUA — The Emergency Department at UR Medicine Thompson Hospital recently earned Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation from the American College of Emergency Physicians recognition of excellence in care for older patients.
The voluntary program provides specific criteria and goals for emergency clinicians and administrators to target. The accreditation process provides more than two dozen best practices for geriatric care. A Level 3 accreditation – which Thompson holds – requires many of these best practices, along with providing interdisciplinary geriatric education and having geriatric-appropriate equipment and supplies available.
For details, visit www.ThompsonHealth.com.
