CANANDAIGUA — All local not-for-profit organizations whose programs improve the health and wellness of the community within the service area of UR Medicine Thompson Health are encouraged to apply by April 15 for Mary Clark Thompson Community Health Grants offered by the F.F. Thompson Foundation.
Local philanthropist Mary Clark Thompson founded F.F. Thompson Hospital in 1904, in memory of her husband, Frederick Ferris Thompson. Her spirit of community-minded philanthropy was the motivation behind the creation of the Community Health Grants, with applications accepted annually on April 15.
These grants enable the Foundation to invest directly in projects and organizations benefiting the health of the community. Grants awarded through a competitive application process range from $500 to $2,500.
For complete applicant guidelines and to apply, visit www.ThompsonHealth.com/MCTGrants.
For more information, call the Foundation at (585) 396-6155.