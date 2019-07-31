Thompson Health Golf Classic raises $62,000

VICTOR — The fifth annual Thompson Health Golf Classic, held last month at Cobblestone Creek Country Club in Victor, netted approximately $62,000 to support a new, 12-bed intensive care unit (ICU) as well as an expanded Pulmonary Medicine Clinic at UR Medicine Thompson Hospital.
Thompson currently has a seven-bed ICU, which is most often at capacity. When completed in the spring of 2020, the 12-bed ICU will be staffed by full-time “intensivists” who are specially trained in the care and management of critical care patients. This expanded ICU will allow Thompson to accommodate an estimated 250 to 330 additional patients each year, just as the expanded Pulmonary Medicine Clinic will treat 40 percent more patients and significantly reduce appointment wait time.
“Being able to care for more patients from our community here at Thompson — instead of having to send them to Rochester hospitals — will ease the burden on local families who will now be able to stay close to home while supporting their loved ones. We are incredibly thankful to all involved with the Thompson Health Golf Classic for their support of this vital enhancement to our health system,” said Anita Pietropaolo, director of the F.F. Thompson Foundation.
The following awards were presented at the Thompson Health Golf Classic:
1st Place Gross: Phil Muscato, Tom DeGrazia, Tom Herman, Mark Mijangos; 58
2nd Place Gross: Jim McCormack, Jimmy Wilmot, Lance Young, Tyler French, 61
1st Place Net: Audrey Shortino, Val Barlotta, Rene Enright, Irene Viola, 71
2nd Place Net: Dennis Gruttadaro, Spencer Studwell, Tom Prato, Curt Haas, 72
LONGEST DRIVE
Men: Phil Muscato
Women: Margaret Somerset
Closest to the Pin: Charles Parkhurst
CLOSEST TO THE LINE
Men: Spencer Studwell
Women: Nina Fargnoli
Event co-chairs Greg Felosky and Jody Stolt are grateful to Presenting Sponsor KeyBank, as well as to all of the other sponsors, volunteers and participants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.