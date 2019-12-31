CANANDAIGUA — UR Medicine Thompson Health is hosting open interviews on Thursday, Jan. 9, from 3 to 5 p.m. in the Constellation Center for Health and Healing at F.F. Thompson Hospital, 350 Parrish St.

The health system has a number of open positions including nurses, nurse leaders, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, certified nursing assistants, a long-term care nurse leader, athletic trainers, a clinical secretary, and more, including opportunities in Environmental Services and Nutritional Services. The hospital is also recruiting new graduates for its 2020 RN Residency Program.

Those attending must pre-register online at www.ThompsonHealth.com/Interview and then bring a résumé to the event.

Those who are unable to attend but would like to schedule an interview are encouraged to fill out an application at www.ThompsonHealth.com/Careers and then email CeCe.Kalinovski-Martin@ThompsonHealth.org.

In addition, also at www.ThompsonHealth.com/Careers, information is available about competitive benefits, professional development opportunities, tuition assistance for employees and more, including Thompson’s friendly and inclusive culture as well as its many national recognitions.

Tags

Recommended for you

Loading...
Loading...