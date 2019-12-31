CANANDAIGUA — UR Medicine Thompson Health is hosting open interviews on Thursday, Jan. 9, from 3 to 5 p.m. in the Constellation Center for Health and Healing at F.F. Thompson Hospital, 350 Parrish St.
The health system has a number of open positions including nurses, nurse leaders, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, certified nursing assistants, a long-term care nurse leader, athletic trainers, a clinical secretary, and more, including opportunities in Environmental Services and Nutritional Services. The hospital is also recruiting new graduates for its 2020 RN Residency Program.
Those attending must pre-register online at www.ThompsonHealth.com/Interview and then bring a résumé to the event.
Those who are unable to attend but would like to schedule an interview are encouraged to fill out an application at www.ThompsonHealth.com/Careers and then email CeCe.Kalinovski-Martin@ThompsonHealth.org.
In addition, also at www.ThompsonHealth.com/Careers, information is available about competitive benefits, professional development opportunities, tuition assistance for employees and more, including Thompson’s friendly and inclusive culture as well as its many national recognitions.