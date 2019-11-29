CANANDAIGUA — The 160 active volunteers with UR Medicine Thompson Health were honored Oct. 25 at the health system’s annual Volunteer Recognition Luncheon, with pins presented to volunteers marking milestones ranging from 100 hours to 9,000 hours of service.
Richard Kolb of Canandaigua was recognized for 9,000 hours. Kolb became a spiritual care volunteer with Thompson in 2007 and arrives at the hospital early each weekday morning to offer support to patients, families and staff.
Honored for 5,000 hours apiece were Eileen Alven of Manchester, a spiritual care volunteer, and Mina Drake of Canandaigua, whose volunteer work at Thompson has primarily been through its auxiliary, the Thompson Health Guild.
Also recognized during the event were the following:
- For 2,000 hours, Janet Berg, Barbara Caulfield and Harold Murphy.
- For 1,000 hours, Edwin Blance, Kathleen Coyle, Yvonne Harris, Barbara Hildreth, James Linder, Marilyn Pettinger, Angela Rockmaker, Linda Sutfin and Mary Lou Tetley.
- For 500 hours, Robert Cownie, Charlene Smith, Barbara Urbaitis, Ruthel VanAmburg, Alice Vienna, Jeanne Waddington and Tom Wunder.
- For 100 hours, Richard Cromwell, Fran Davis, Wanda Hill, Hal Martin, Peter Militello, Lisa Rising-Patchen, Pamela Savage, Janet Waxman and Cathleen Urell.
To find out about becoming a volunteer for Thompson Health, visit www.ThompsonHealth.com and click on “Volunteering” under the Foundation tab.