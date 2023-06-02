GENEVA — In December 2021 Bagg Dare Wine Co. — one of the three unique wine tasting experiences on the Three Brothers Wineries estate — was destroyed by a massive fire. Since then the TBW team has been working hard to rebuild their beloved Louisiana bayou-style tasting room and now they are ready to celebrate.
The weekend of June 17-18 TBW at 623 Lerch Road is hosting a carnival.
The event includes live music, food trucks, carnival games, walkabout circus performances/entertainment by CirqOvation, live painting, axe throwing, tarot card readings, and much more.
Sim Redmond Band is the headliner June 18 playing live on the Bagg Dare Bandstand from 1-4 p.m. Carnival admission is $25 per person. Tasting passes can be purchased at a discounted price. Ticket proceeds donated to the local fire department.
Learn more about the Bagg Dare Carnival on the TBW website https://events.3brotherswinery.com/threebrotherswineries/detail/181/1686974400000