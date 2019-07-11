SENECA FALLS –– The Seneca Museum of Waterways and History will offer a free, three-day summer history, art and music camp for youths ages 8-12.
The camps will be offered twice. The first will be Aug. 6-8 and the second will be Aug. 20-22 at the museum, 89 Fall St. The camp will go from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day and because space is limited, it will be offered on a first come, first served basis.
Activities will include history games, “minute to win it’’ games, basic sign language, painting classes,, drum circles and community give back projects.
Participants must be able to attend all three days of the Tuesday to Thursday camp. Participants should also wear comfortable shoes and clothes they may get dirty.
Snacks, water and lunch will be provided daily. The children should enter the museum from the canal side.
The program is offered free of charge because of the generosity of the Nelson B. Delavan Foundation and Seneca Meadows Inc.
For questions, send an e-mail to director@senecamuseum.com.
