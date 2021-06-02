GENEVA — Volunteers from Seneca Lake Guardian and two other groups made a deal with the National Lake Trout Derby this past weekend. In exchange for helping staff the derby’s three weigh stations, derby head Bob Stivers allowed the groups, which included The Committee to Preserve the Finger Lakes and the Sierra Club, to distribute a fish survey and collect data on the species caught in the derby.
Seneca Lake Guardian Vice President Yvonne Taylor said the data collected will be shared with Susan Cushman at the Finger Lakes Institute in Geneva.
“There are several reasons for doing the survey,” Taylor said. “We all know it is a challenge to keep Seneca Lake clean and thriving. Invasive species and industry capitalize on our shared resource. Data collected on the fish will help with efforts to protect the lake. The survey also helps educate the public on these issues and gains us partners from the fishing community.”
Volunteers signed up to staff weigh stations at Stivers’ Seneca Marine in Fayette, Sampson State Park in Romulus, and Clute Park and Campground in Watkins Glen.