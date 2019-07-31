The Backbone Ridge Benevolent Association, formed under the state Non-Profit Revitalization Act for revitalization and sustainable development in Seneca and Schuyler counties, has named three new members of the board of directors.
Joanne Florino is the vice president for philanthropic services at The Philanthropy Roundtable in Washington, D.C.
She has worked in philanthropy for more than 30 years.
She serves as a board member of the Legacy Foundation in Ithaca, the Network of Enlightened Women in DC, the New York Council of Nonprofits and the Paleontological Research Institution.
Florino holds degrees from Georgetown University and Cornell University.
The Rev. Kevin McDonough is a priest in Saint Paul and Minneapolis, Minn. He is the senior pastor of the largest Spanish-speaking faith community in the Midwest and is president of Sagrado Corazon de Jesus.
He holds advanced degrees in canon law and theology and has served as chief operating officer of his local Archdiocese and as pastor of one of the nation’s oldest African-American Catholic parishes. McDonough has served as a director of the Catholic Community Foundation, the Northwest Area Foundation, A Better Way Foundation, the University of Saint Thomas, the CommonBond Communities, the Northern Star Council BSA, the Girl Scouts Council of the River Valleys, the Ramsey County Historical Society and the Friends of the Catholic Urban Schools.
Michael A. Tomlan directs the graduate program in historic preservation planning in the College of Architecture, Art and Planning at Cornell University. He also is the director of graduate studies in real estate.
Tomlan served as chair of the senior board of advisers to the Global Heritage Fund.
He serves as a project director for the National Council for Preservation Education and is president of Historic Urban Plans Inc. in Ithaca.
