Geneva, NY (14456)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to cloudy skies with a mixture of rain and snow developing during the afternoon. High around 45F. SSE winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Low 24F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snowfall around one inch.