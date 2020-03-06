LYONS — The Lyons Community Thrift Shop is celebrating six months since renovating by hosting a 50 percent off sale for March.
The bag sale costs $1 for all the items you can stuff into a grocery-sized paper bag. All coats are only $1.
Open every Tuesday and Friday, and the second Saturday of the month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the shop has a particularly large selection of women’s clothing. The new and gently used jeans selection includes many brand names.
The thrift shop is in the basement level of the First Presbyterian Church. Enter through the yellow door off the Methodist Church parking lot. All proceeds go to the Lyons Community Food Pantry.