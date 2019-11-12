SENECA FALLS — A meeting of state and town officials over the closure of a section of West Bayard Street due to a crumbling culvert has been canceled.
The meeting had been scheduled for Thursday in Waterloo.
Supervisor Greg Lazzaro said in lieu of the meeting being scuttled, some Town Board members — although not a quorum, Lazzaro said — will instead meet with state officials by way of a telephone conference at the town municipal building.
The state Department of Transportation closed the street to through traffic from Ovid Street to Center Street Aug. 29 due to the deterioration of an underground pipe taking water from a pond on the south side of the street under the roadway and into the Cayuga-Seneca Canal on the north side. State officials recently indicated the culvert is the town’s responsibility, a claim the town has disputed.
Traffic is being detoured for the time being, with Barker Street as the main alternative route.