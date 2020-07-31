The Tobacco Action Coalition of the Finger Lakes has been assisting communities around the Finger Lakes to implement policies that protect residents and visitors from dangerous secondhand smoke.
“In many ways COVID-19 has highlighted the significance of our work, because suddenly more people are aware of how important lung health is to your quality of life and well-being,” said Brigid Heenan, Health Promotion Specialist with TACFL. “We remain committed to supporting the community in efforts to create tobacco-free environments. As businesses and municipalities begin to open back up, we are looking forward to getting back out into the community to educate and mobilize residents and decision makers.”
The Coalition has been supported by numerous businesses, towns, and villages that have either implemented or improved tobacco-free policies since last summer:
These include Walworth-Seely Public Library, Clifton Springs Library, Naples Library, Pioneer Library System, Marion Public Library, Palmyra Library, Macedon Public Library, Geneva Public Library, Bloomfield Public Library, Bristol Library, Victor Farmington Library, Newark Public Library, Phelps Library, Wolcott Civic Free Library, Lyons Public Library, Buttonwood Grove Winery, the town of East Bloomfield and the town of Torrey.
These policies protect everyone from dangerous secondhand smoke, and they also help to create a tobacco-free norm. When tobacco use is highly visible, it suggests that tobacco use is common, even though only 14.2% of New York state adults use cigarettes.