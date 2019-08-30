The New York State Bureau of Tobacco Control recently awarded the American Lung Association a grant to continue programming for the Tobacco Action Coalition of the Finger Lakes.
The Coalition works to establish tobacco-free policies to make the Finger Lakes a healthier place to live, work, and play by educating community leaders, elected officials and the general public.
“Ontario, Seneca, Wayne and Yates Counties all prohibit tobacco use on all county owned and leased properties. These policies protect residents from exposure to secondhand smoke, children from observing an unhealthy, addictive behavior, and the environment from toxic litter.” said Penny Gugino, director of Tobacco Action Coalition of the Finger Lakes. “With this grant we can continue the important work we are doing to ensure that communities have the tools, resources and support they need to prevent youth from using nicotine products, and to help adult users to quit.”
The grant charges TACFL to continue to foster environments supportive of policies that reinforce the tobacco-free norm in local communities. These efforts will support the prevention and reduction of tobacco use through strategic youth action and community engagement.
Some of the key strategic goals of the program include promoting effective tobacco control policies at the municipal level; reducing the impact of tobacco marketing in lower-income and racial/ethnic minority communities, disadvantaged urban neighborhoods and rural areas; highlighting the health impacts of tobacco; educating the public on the dangers of flavored tobacco products in combustible and non-combustible tobacco products, including those used in electronic vapor products; and working towards the elimination of youth exposure to tobacco imagery and marketing, as well as reducing youth tobacco use.