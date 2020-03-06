GENEVA — The Tobacco Action Coalition of the Finger Lakes is hosting three community conversations for city residents from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on March 11, 18, and 25 at the Geneva Housing Authority, 41 Lewis St.
Dinner will be provided, and an RSVP is required.
TACFL will be providing a brief presentation on tobacco marketing and its effects on quitting and the rising use of tobacco products among youth. The remainder of the meeting will be an opportunity for attendees to provide insights and feedback on tobacco use in their community. Whether tobacco use has affected you personally, or someone you know, TACFL wants to hear your thoughts and opinions.
RSVP to Brigid Heenan, community engagement coordinator with TACFL, by the week prior to each event to save a seat. Seating is limited to 15 people, and all attendees must live in the city.
RSVP to Brigid.Heenan@Lung.org or (585) 666-1401.