Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 10 PM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...SNOW AND SLEET EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH WILL PRODUCE SOME BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW. * WHERE...LIVINGSTON, ONTARIO, AND ALLEGANY COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM 8 AM TO 10 PM EST SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SNOW COVERED AND SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PERIODS OF SNOW WILL RESULT IN SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES. SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. SUBMIT SNOW REPORTS THROUGH OUR WEBSITE OR SOCIAL MEDIA. &&