ITHACA — Tompkins County organizations planning celebrations or projects with the potential to attract visitors are invited to apply for financial support from the Tompkins County Tourism Program.
Funds are currently available in the following grant categories:
• Tourism Project Grants fund efforts that draw visitors to Tompkins County for overnight stays or accomplish other critical actions listed in the 2020 Strategic Tourism Plan.
— Maximum award: $25,000
— Applications due: Thursday, Feb. 27
• Tourism Marketing and Advertising Grants provide a dollar for dollar match for marketing and advertising campaigns that target tourists whose visits are likely to result in overnight stays.
- Maximum award: $5,000
- Applications due: Thursday, Feb. 27
• Community Celebrations Grants support local events that convey our unique culture and history. Community Celebrations are free, open to all, and planned by community members.
— Maximum award: $3,000
— Applications due: Thursday, Feb. 27
• Tourism Capital Grants support major investments in visitor-generating projects such as theaters, museums, and other major cultural and recreational attractions. The funds can be used for design, renovation, and new building projects; investments in unique permanent installations such as exhibits; and feasibility studies of potential capital projects.
— Typical award range: $5,000 to $50,000
— Applications due: Tuesday, March 17
Grant guidelines and applications are available at tompkinscountyny.gov/tourism/grants.
A workshop for potential grant applicants will be held on Thursday, Jan. 23, from 2 to 4 p.m., at the Ithaca/Tompkins County Convention & Visitors Bureau, 904 East Shore Drive, Ithaca. The workshop is free and open to all. RSVP to tourism@tompkins-co.org.
