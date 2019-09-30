FARMINGTON — Secure Your ID Day will be 9 a.m. to noon on Oct. 5 at Tops Friendly Markets, 6179 Route 96.
Better Business Bureau of Upstate New York, in partnership with Tops Friendly Markets, Shred-It, AT&T, and the Canandaigua Chamber of Commerce, will host Secure Your ID Day.
Community members are welcome to take up to three boxes or bags of documents for free on-site shredding and volunteers from the partnering organizations will be on hand to assist and distribute safety tips.
Better Business Bureau of Upstate New York is recognizing Tops for 50 years as an accredited business.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/events/647900245619173/