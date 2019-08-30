ELMIRA — More than 200 cyclists flocked to Hammondsport earlier this summer to ride the scenic routes of the Tour de Keuka charity bike ride, raising enough donations to help provide more than 255,000 meals.
“We are thrilled with the support the Tour de Keuka receives from the community,” said Natasha Thompson, president & CEO of the Food Bank of the Southern Tier.
Cyclists rode more than 10,000 miles on four routes, including the 100-mile Century Ride, the 60-mile Vineyard Ride, the 45-mile M&T Bank Around the Lake Ride, or the 17-mile West Lake Ride. Nearly 100 volunteers made the event possible and more than 1,000 supporters donated to riders’ fundraising campaigns.
Supporters can read riders’ stories at www.tourdekeuka.com.
The Food Bank’s next fundraiser is the sixth annual Selfless Elf 5K walk/run at 3 p.m. on Dec. 7. Registration is already open.
The 2019 Selfless Elf 5k presented by Wegmans will start and finish in Thorne Street Park in Horseheads.
The event sold out last year and 1,500 runners are anticipated this year. All participants receive an event T-shirt, striped elf socks and a finisher medal. For more information and registration, log on to www.SelflessElf5k.org.
The Food Bank of the Southern Tier distributes food to people struggling with hunger through a network of 165 food pantries, meal programs, shelters and other hunger relief agencies. The Food Bank also directly serves people in need through the BackPack Program, Kids’ Farmers Markets and the Mobile Food Pantry Program. It’s a member of Feeding America and a regional agency of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Rochester.