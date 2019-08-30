CANANDAIGUA — The 17th annual Tour de Thompson raised almost $4,100 for Rehabilitation Services patients of UR Medicine Thompson Health, bringing the total amount generated by the annual event to more than $51,000, to date.
Starting and ending at Onanda Park in Canandaigua, the bicycle tour through the Bristol Hills was held July 27, with 96 riders participating.
Proceeds will help assist in Thompson’s “aftercare” program, which helps people with chronic disease maintain their level of function and independence in the community by providing them with continued services after their insurance benefits have ended or they have reached a maintenance level in their therapy.
Organizers wish to thank all who participated, the Town of Canandaigua Parks & Recreation staff members at Onanda Park and the following:
• Yellow Jersey Sponsors: Seneca Foods, UR Medicine Strong Memorial Hospital Department of Emergency Medicine, Wegmans
• Gold Sponsors: Leonard’s Express, CDGA Sailboard, RV&E Bike & Skate
• Silver Sponsors: American Portfolios, Bernard Carroll, Cindy’s Pies, Dr. Geoffry Hallstead, Paul Messina, Jeff Page
• Supporters: Patricia Holden, Paul and Linda Lytle
The next Tour de Thompson is scheduled for Saturday, July 25, 2020. Registration will be available next year at www.ThompsonHealth.com/TDT.
For more information, call (585) 396-6917.