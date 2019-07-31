NAPLES — The 14th annual Margery Coughlin Pawluk Golf Tournament recently raised more than $13,000 for the Margery Coughlin Pawluk Cancer Patient Needs Fund.
This fund helps patients of the Sands Cancer Center — on the Thompson Health campus in Canandaigua — who are undergoing active treatment and have identified financial constraints in dealing with the unexpected costs of a long illness.
Since its inception, the Pawluk tournament has raised a total of more than $140,000 for the patient needs fund, created in memory of a Naples resident who was a nurse at the VA Medical Center in Canandaigua as well as a mother of three. The assistance provided to patients through the fund helps with necessities such as groceries, gas for transportation to/from medical appointments, and specialized medical needs.
This year’s tournament was held June 14 at the Reservoir Creek Golf Club in Naples, with 22 teams of four golfers, and more than 100 people — both golfers and guests — attending the dinner.
Tournament winners were as follows:
Senior Division: Gary Ambrose, Tony Bianco, Bob Reitmeier and George Scherer
Mixed Division: Dave Ciprich, Joan LeRoy, Marty Sample and Susie Yarnall
Regular Division: 1st Place Team: Roger Cole, Ed Obrochta, Paul Paterniti and Troy West
2nd Place Team: Chris Annesi, Chris Donnellan, Michael Sheedy and Chris Sherman
3rd Place Team: Nathan Glasgow, Maggie Kril, Rich Wall and Jay Yates
Closest to the Pin: Wayne Chanler (men); Maggie Kril (women)
Longest Drive: Paul Paterniti (men); Maggie Kril (women)
UR Medicine’s Wilmot Cancer Institute, of which the Sands Cancer Center is a part, served as a dinner sponsor for the event, along with Interlakes Oncology & Hematology, P.C.; the Mitchell-Joseph Insurance Agency and the Naples Rotary Club. Dick and Roxanne Leschhorn were the brunch sponsors. In addition, the Reservoir Creek Golf Club and Interlakes Oncology & Hematology each sponsored a cancer patient team, providing patients of the Sands Cancer Center with the opportunity to enjoy a day of golf with friends and family.
Tournament organizer Tom Pawluk said the 15th annual Margery Coughlin Pawluk Golf Tournament is scheduled for Friday, June 12, 2020.
View photos from this year’s event by visiting the tournament’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MargeryCoughlinPawlukTournament.
