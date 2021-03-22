WATERLOO — The Town Board will consider establishing procedures and polices for water and sewer services when it meets Monday.
Also Monday, the board will consider a donation to the Waterloo In Bloom flower beautification program within the village; the proposed appointment of Gina Suffredini to fill a vacancy on the town Board of Assessment Review that was caused by the resignation of Michael Smith; and motions to reappoint Earl Snyder to a new term on the Zoning Board of Appeals and Perry Cleaveland to the Planning Board.
Monday’s meeting begins at 7 p.m. in Town Hall, 66 Virginia St.