GENEVA — Geneva City Councilor Jan Regan will hold a town hall-style meeting for Ward 3 residents at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 24. The event will be held at the Geneva Community Center, 160 Carter Road.
Regan is encouraging Ward 3 residents to attend with questions, concerns, or ideas in this open-ended forum. The discussion will last about an hour, although the meeting will extend as the conversation warrants.
Regan also will distribute home Covid tests to those who need them at this time.
For more information, contact Regan at jregan@geneva.ny.us.