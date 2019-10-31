LYONS — Assemblyman Brian Manktelow, R-Lyons, is partnering with Marine Corps Toys for Toys in hosting a book drive — collecting new and gently used books for children from birth to age 17.
One of the missions that Toys for Tots has taken on is improving literacy among the most vulnerable populations in our communities; children whose families may not be able to afford books for children to own and read at their leisure.
From now until Dec. 15, new or gently used (no ripped pages, no writing inside) books may be dropped off at Assemblyman Brian Manktelow’s office in Lyons at 10 Leach Road, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.
For more information, call Manktelow’s office at (315) 946-5166, or email manktelowb@nyassembly.gov.