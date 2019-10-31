Geneva, NY (14456)

Today

Becoming partly cloudy and windy after some evening rain. Low near 40F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Becoming partly cloudy and windy after some evening rain. Low near 40F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.