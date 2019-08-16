SODUS — Trail Works Inc. will hold a campfire/picnic and board meeting from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22 at Beechwood State Park East Entrance campground, 7563 Lake Road.
Trail Works’ 20-minute board meeting will start at 6 p.m.
Following the dish to pass dinner, there will be a sing-along at the campfire with guitar music. Trail Works will provide hotdogs.
Volunteers are welcomed to help maintain trails.
For information on upcoming events, visit http://trailworks.org/events/ or contact Mark DeCracker, president, at videomark@gmail.com or (315) 573-8170.
