WATERLOO — The Tristan Foundation and the Folk family will be guests at the Waterloo Rotary Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Tristan Foundation members will sign up walkers for the Finger Lakes Out of Darkness walk. Team Tristan T-shirts will be available for sale.
The market also will feature breakfast sandwiches, hamburgers and hot dogs from Martin’s Bake Shop and a warm coat collection at the Waterloo Rotary Club booth. Donors will receive a free tote bag.
Several vendors will be on hand, as well as a host of locally produced food vendors.
The market is set up next to the Upstate Antique Center at 22 Locust St. It runs each Saturday until Oct. 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.