TRUMANSBURG — The Ulysses Philomathic Library, 74 E. Main St., will hold its fall book sale, Sept. 18 to 25.
Library Association members get first pick from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18. Non-members may sign up at the door at any donation level
Starting Thursday, the sale is open to the public, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19l 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 20 and 21; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23 ($5/bag); 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24 ($2/bag); and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25 (free).
For more information, call (607) 387-5623 or visit trumansburglibrary.org.