TRUMANSBURG — A grant writing basics workshop will be offered from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 13 in the Melvin Community Room at Ulysses Philomathic Library, 74 E. Main St
Robin Schwartz will provide participants with a clear idea of what is expected in grant requests, and how grant panels make decisions. Any grant process is competitive, so writing a clear and effective proposal is critical.
Schwartz is the program and grant director at the Community Arts Partnership of Tompkins County, and has been administering grant programs (and writing grants) for over 25 years.
For more information, call (607) 387-5623 or visit trumansburglibrary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.