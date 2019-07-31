PENN YAN — The James P. Gordon Trust has awarded a grant of $9,748 to the Finger Lakes Health Foundation in support of the campaign to bring 3D mammography (Tomosynthesis) equipment to Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital.
Considered the gold standard for screening and diagnostic breast imaging, 3D mammography will improve the early detection of breast cancer — and early detection saves lives. The technology will allow physicians to treat patients of all breast densities who are at risk for breast disease, while reducing procedure time, minimizing costs and improving patient comfort.
For more information or to make a donation to the SSMH 3D Mammography campaign, contact Helen Kelley at (315) 787-4074 or Helen.Kelley@flhealth.org. Gifts can also be made online at www.flhealth.org/make-a-donation/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.