CANANDAIGUA – Ontario County Cornell Cooperative Extension, 480 N. Main St., will host a turtle planter workshop from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 3.
Attendees will change a 10-inch hanging basket into a turtle planter. Succulents will be provided.
Attendees should take gloves, wire cutters, long-nosed pliers and a sharp knife.
Space is limited to 10 participants.
The cost is $15 per person.
For details or to register, call (585) 394-3977 ext. 427 or email nea8@cornell.edu.
