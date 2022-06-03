PORT GIBSON — Two local churches have received New York Landmark Conservancy sacred site grants.
The First Congregational Church of East Bloomfield has been awarded $5,000 to help with a roof replacement project. The church was built in 1837 and has a congregation of 90.
The Port Gibson United Methodist Church received $7,500 to help fund architectural work for envelope repairs and restoration of the church, which was built in 1871. It has a congregation of 875 and hosts several community activities.