GENEVA — Two Geneva women have received Athena Awards for Continuing Education Association Scholarship.
This year’s recipients:
• Kathryn (Katie) Stiffler of Geneva, was presented with the Association’s $2,500 first-place scholarship.
Stiffler, a former Deputy Title IX Coordinator at Hobart and William Smith Colleges, is beginning a full-time, three-year JD program at the Villanova University Charles Widger School of Law in Villanova, Pa. this fall. As part of her law program, she will be completing a minimum of 200 hours of legal work for which she will not receive academic credit or financial compensation, allowing her to contribute to her surrounding community while simultaneously pursing a law degree. Her career goal is to advocate on behalf of survivors of sexual violence, particularly those who may not be able to afford legal representation.
In addition to her role as Deputy Title IX Coordinator at HWS, Stiffler co-taught a Personal Empowerment Reader’s College course, presented and facilitated discussions at the HWS Leadership Institute, and connected with not only the colleges, but Geneva High School around discussions about student activism in the world of gender-based violence and strategies for sexual violence prevention. She served as the Volunteer Recruitment Coordinator in the Finger Lakes Pride Festival in 2018 and 2019.
• Penny Hankins of Geneva received the Association’s $1,000 second-place scholarship.
Hankins’ career goal is to become a Health Information Technology professional in a psychiatric hospital setting. She is enrolled in a full-time, two-year program at Monroe Community College, and plans to graduate with honors in spring 2021. After receiving her degree, she will sit for the Registered Health Information Administrator certification exam and will seek employment in an administrative capacity.
Hankins serves as a member of the three-person steering committee with the Geneva Women’s Assembly, and acts as a leader in executing fundraisers and community events that benefit women. She is the co-leader of the GWA’s free clothing ‘pop up’ store held every other month in various locations throughout Geneva, and is currently organizing GWA’s efforts for the upcoming International Women’s Day.
This year, two scholarships were made possible with financial support from HWS, Kowalski Legal, Phelps Service Center, Myer Farm Distillers, Woody’s Bar & Grille, Finger Lakes Hearing Center, Friends of Brian Kolb, Pedulla’s Wine and Liquor, Coe-Genung Funeral Home, Sinicropi Florist, Geneva Fit Club, Billsboro Winery, and B&D Market. There were many individual donors, including Barbara Roesch Rokow, Lillian & Lorraine Collins, Dr. Ken & Eva Steadman, Dr. James Dickson, Mark & Lori Kowalski, Katharine Warner, Luanne Mansfield, Mackenzie Wyckoff, Tanya Taylor, Dr. Jane McCaffrey, Tempi Landi, Dr. Virgil & Monica Smaltz, and Morgan Kowalski.
For more information on how to apply or donate, visit the Athena A.C.E. Association website, Facebook page or email AthenaACEA@gmail.com.