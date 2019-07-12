TYRE — Town residents are invited to participate in the Tyre Community Garage Sale Aug. 23-25.
People interested in having a garage and yard sale that weekend can pay $3 per residence and get advertising in area publications, signage at area intersections and your address of sale placed on a list for shoppers.
“By consolidating our funds, we each pay less and get more advertising,” said organizer Amy Olschewske. “The Tyre community sale is a well established event that draws hundreds of people.’’
If interested, people should go to the town of Tyre website, print off and send back a filled-out flyer, along with the $3 fee, by Aug. 1.
The flyer requires the name, address, telephone number, e-mail address, days of their sale and an optional line to list specific items being sold.
The filled-out flyer and fee should be mailed to Olschewske at 2570 Lay Rd., Seneca Falls, 13148.
