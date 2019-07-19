TYRE — Tyre Reformed Church will host “In the Wild” Vacation Bible School from July 29 to Aug. 2 from 6 to 8 p.m. each day.
It is free for kids from K-6th grade. They will have Bible stories, songs, recreation, snacks and crafts while they make incredible discoveries about animals in the wild. Also, amazing stories about the life of Jesus will leap off the pages of the Bible.
The church is at 645 State Route 414 (two miles north of the Waterloo Thruway exit). For more information, call (315) 539-9471.
