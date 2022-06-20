GENEVA — The Sons and Daughters of Italy in America Geneva Lodge 2397 is hosting a special event as a fundraiser to support the children of the Ukraine on Wednesday night.
It will include a Ukrainian meal of pork schnitzel, perogies, pickled beets, Ukraine tomato cucumber salad, rye bread and honey babka for dessert.
The $20 cost includes the dinner and eight entries in the lodge’s raffle basket drawing.
There are two serving times: 5:30 or 6:15 p.m. in the main dining room at the lodge home, 31 Prospect Ave. Tickets are presale only and can be reserved by calling (315) 781-2242.
After dinning, music will be provided by Green Rose Acoustic.