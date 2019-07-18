NEWARK — Ultralife Corp. reported operating income of $500,000 on revenue of $18.9 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019, compared to operating income of $2.4 million on revenue of $23.1 million for the first quarter ended April 1, 2018.
First quarter results were impacted by a reduction in government/defense sales largely due to delays of amplifier shipments under the U.S. Army’s Network Modernization initiatives by Communications Systems.
Revenue was $18.9 million, a decrease of $4.2 million, or 18.2 percent, compared to $23.1 million for the first quarter of 2018.
Battery and energy products sales decreased $1.2 million, or 7.1 percent, to $16 million compared to $17.2 million last year due primarily to timing differences in government/defense shipments, not fully offset by a 10.4 percent increase in medical sales.
Communications systems sales decreased 50.7 percent to $2.9 million compared to $5.8 million for the same period last year.
Gross profit was $5.1 million, or 26.9 percent of revenue, compared to $7.3 million, or 31.6 percent of revenue, for the same quarter a year ago.
Ultralife also has acquired all of the outstanding shares of Southwest Electronic Energy Corp., including its ISO-certified manufacturing and technology facility, for $25 million in cash, subject to a customary working capital adjustment.
Based in Missouri City, Texas, Southwest Electronic Energy is a leading independent designer and manufacturer of high-performance smart battery systems and battery packs to customer specifications using Lithium cells.
For details, visit www.ultralifecorporation.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.