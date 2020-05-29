AUBURN — Unity House of Cayuga County Inc. has been awarded a $700 grant from the Cayuga Community Fund.
This year’s grant round was conducted in collaboration with the United Way of Cayuga County, and specifically targeted COVID-related needs of local non-profits.
The funds will be used to purchase $20 pre-paid phone cards for use in Unity House’s PROSperity and Grace House programs. These two programs serve individuals with mental illness and substance use disorders. This population is particularly adversely affected by the isolation and social distancing required due to coronavirus. Being alone and unable to access recovery resources in person increases anxiety; staying connected keeps them alive.
The pre-paid phone cards will enable clients to participate in Zoom check-in calls, telehealth meetings with practitioners, video calls with medical staff, and online classes. PROS now offers about 23 remote classes a week for its service recipients, including such topics as anxiety and depression, emotional eating, anger management, the art of recovery, and yoga and book club.
For more information about this grant, contact Director of Marketing and Development Kelly Buck at (315) 253-6227 ext. 313 or kdbuck@unityhouse.com. Additional information about Unity House may be found at www.unityhouse.com.