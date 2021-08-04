Stubbe Memorial returns for its annual 8 a.m. shotgurn start at Port Bay Golf Club in Wolcott on Aug. 21. The four-person scramble format costs $55 per golfer which includes green fees and cart rentals. To register, contact Mike Douglas at (315) 394-1284.
In Seneca Falls, the Kirk Casey American Legion Post #366 is hosting its four-person scramble tournament on Aug. 21 as well. The tournament at Silver Creek Golf Course kicks off with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. and costs $70 per person. The ticket includes green fees, cart rentals, prizes and a dinner at American Legion following the tournament. For more information, contact Don Johnson at (315) 224-1615 or Bummer Felice (315) 651-0478. Call or sign up at the American Legion in Seneca Falls at (315) 568-8091. Players do not need to be a member to participate.