The USDA has released its 2017 Agriculture Census revealing an-depth look at agriculture in the state since the last census was released five years ago.
USDA surveys farmers every five years and then takes more than a year to compile the data.
According to the census, there are 33,438 farms in the state, about 2,100 fewer farms than 2012. This is the largest drop in more than two decades and is triple the national average of a three-percent loss.
The losses run the gamut, including a 9 percent drop in both the smallest and largest farms in terms of value of sales. New York also saw a nearly 20 percent decline in the number of dairy farms in the state. These losses coincide with 9 percent increase in labor costs, while some other production costs, such as feed, gasoline and chemicals, declined.
The average net farm income of $42,875 per farm is slightly below the national average.
There were elements of growth. New York saw a 35 percent increase in organic farms, from 864 in 2012 to 1,330 farms in 2017.
According to the market value summary, the number of vegetable farms in the state is 3,544 farms, up 2 percent, and fruit farms rose 8 percent to 3,083 farms. New York had a 15 percent jump in maple operations to 1,662 in the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.