The U.S. Postal Service Western NY District, which includes service to all addresses beginning with ZIP Codes 140 through 149, has modified its Hold Mail service for customers temporarily displaced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Hold Mail service was designed for customers who plan on being away from their home or business for up to 30 days. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Postal Service suspended the 30-day time frame and extended all Hold Mail requests until May 30. Mail and packages will be held at the local Post Office until that date. On or before May 30, customers can either pick up accumulated mail at their Post Office with proper identification or request redelivery.
The Postal Service has instituted a two-week grace period, beginning June 1, during which customers can contact their local Post Office to make arrangements to have their mail held longer.
On June 15, the Postal Service will revert back to its normal policy that allows for customers to have their mail held for 30 days. Customers with questions regarding Hold Mail requests can contact the Postal Service at 1-800-ASK-USPS (275-8777).
For the latest information on Postal Service service updates, check about.usps.com/news/service-alerts/.
