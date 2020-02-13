CANANDAIGUA — The 2020 VA National Salute for Veteran Patients is being observed Feb. 9-15; it is held annually during the week of Valentine’s Day, a day of caring and sharing which underscores the Salute’s expression of honor and appreciation to inpatient and outpatient veterans.
To donate Valentine’’s Day cards to veterans in support of the Salute, drop them off at the Canandaigua VA Medical Center, Voluntary Service, Building 7, Room 19 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays. Or, mail Valentine’’s Day cards to: Canandaigua VA Medical Center, Attention Voluntary Service, 400 Fort Hill Ave., Canandaigua NY 14424.
The Salute was created to honor Veterans and to encourage American citizens and community organizations to become more engaged in volunteerism and philanthropic efforts through VA Voluntary Service. To learn more about volunteering or donate to VA, visit canandaigua.va.gov/giving/index.asp or call (585) 393-7757.