HENRIETTA — VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System (Bath and Canandaigua VA Medical Centers) recently opened a new Rochester VA Outpatient Clinic at 260 Calkins Road.
The clinic on the 15-acre site will serve over 13,000 veterans living in the Greater Rochester area. VA incorporated patient feedback into the design of the clinic, enhancing services such as a state-of-the-art dental clinic and dental prosthetics lab; enlarging the outpatient pharmacy with brand new dispensing automation systems; and providing on-site CT scans. In the future, the clinic will expand to include an Endoscopy Suite offering colonoscopy services. The new clinic offers easy and convenient access through all sides of the building with ample parking surrounding it.
“We are very pleased and excited to be opening the brand-new Rochester VA Outpatient Clinic. We are confident Veterans will like the design which provides a healing and nurturing space for patient-centric care” stated Bruce Tucker, director, VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System.
The new clinic has approximately 84,000 square feet, which is double the space of the existing clinic. There are 672 parking spaces; 47 of these are designated for handicapped parking. The clinic at 465 Westfall Road has been in service for 23 years and will continue to be operational for up to a year providing mental health counseling services and physical rehabilitation services.
The new clinic will be open for patient care Monday, Oct. 7.
The Clinic is on the Rochester Regional Transit bus route for veterans who use public transportation.
VA is actively encouraging veterans not currently enrolled in VA health care to enroll by calling (585) 463-2633 to set up an appointment or they can enroll online.