PENN YAN — The Penn Yan school board is looking to fill a vacancy due to the resignation of Leslie Elliott, who has moved out of the district.
The board plans to appoint someone to fill the vacancy through June 30, 2021. If interested, the person can seek election at the annual budget vote and board member election next May.
A candidate must be a U.S. citizen, at least 18 years old, a qualified voter and school district resident.
Interested candidates should submit a letter including their qualifications and reasons for seeking nomination as a board member no later than Friday, Oct. 2 to Katie Champlin, district clerk, at Penn Yan Central School District, One School Drive, Penn Yan, NY 14527.
For more information, contact Champlin at (315) 536-3371.