LYONS — St. John's Lutheran Church is hosting a Vacation Bible School Aug. 5-9.
The church is at 50 Spencer St. in Lyons, and the VBS — for grades K-6th — will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day.
There is no charge.
For further information, call Pastor Mack at (315) 946-6748 or (585) 319-4365. If there is no answer, leave a message.
