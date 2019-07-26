NORTH ROSE — The United Methodist Church Community will host a Vacation Bible School from Sunday, July 28, to Thursday, Aug. 1.
It is for ages Pre K-completed 5th and will from from 6 to 8 p.m. each day.
Journey with Paul to Athens, Greece!
For questions or more information, call Mary Anjo, Church Secretary at (315) 573-0553.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.